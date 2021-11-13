Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 398,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,129. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

