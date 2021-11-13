RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $409,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.08 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

