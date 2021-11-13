Russell Davis Purchases 500,000 Shares of Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Stock

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) insider Russell Davis acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Hammer Metals Company Profile

Hammer Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, and gold, as well as for lead, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium ores. The company holds tenement position covering approximately 2,200 square kilometers within the Mount Isa mining district, with 100% interests in the Kalman deposit, the Overlander North and Overlander South deposits, and the Elaine-Dorothy deposit, as well as a 51% interest in the Jubilee deposit.

