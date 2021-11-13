Russell Davis Purchases 500,000 Shares of Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Stock

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) insider Russell Davis acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.95.
Hammer Metals Company Profile
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.