Rye Brook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 7.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

