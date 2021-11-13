S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 784.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.33. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.