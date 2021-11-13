SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.60 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $394,926.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,049,413 coins and its circulating supply is 997,565 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

