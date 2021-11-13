SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $276,471.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.31 or 0.01036268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00271208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00243336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

