SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

