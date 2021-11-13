SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.54.

SAIL opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

