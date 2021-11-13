SakeToken Price Hits $0.0402 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $30,076.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

