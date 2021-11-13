salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

