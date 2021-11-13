Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SBH traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
