Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SBH traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

