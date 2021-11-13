Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.82. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

