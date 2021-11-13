SAM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,968,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,927,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $231.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

