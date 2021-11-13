Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

