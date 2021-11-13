Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

PNC stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.