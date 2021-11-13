Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

