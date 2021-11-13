Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 937 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Square by 83.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Square by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $243.93. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 212.43, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

