Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,399 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

