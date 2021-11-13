Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNN stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

