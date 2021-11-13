Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,200 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.