Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

EPRT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

