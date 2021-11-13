Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

