Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,979 shares of company stock worth $104,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

