Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SDGR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 1,252,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,892. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schrödinger stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Schrödinger worth $88,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.