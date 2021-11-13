Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 294,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.