Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $13.84 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

