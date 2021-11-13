Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.73. 13,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 904,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

