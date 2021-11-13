SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

