Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.
Shares of STNG opened at $18.29 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
