Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.29 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.