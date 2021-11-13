Scotiabank Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $29.81 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1,308.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.