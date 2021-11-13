Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.25.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.