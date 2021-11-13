SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SE. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.23.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. SEA has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

