Seedify.fund Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $187.32 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00014328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,417,173 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

