SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $18.11 on Monday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

