SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,353,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.38.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
