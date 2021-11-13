SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,353,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.38.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.