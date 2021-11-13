SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

SNES remained flat at $$1.58 during trading on Friday. 45,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,905. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.55. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

In other news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

