Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 1,221,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seres Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.