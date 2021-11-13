Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 1,221,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,794. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seres Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

