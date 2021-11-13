SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,325.41

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $197,325.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,144.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.31 or 0.07254400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00400299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.83 or 0.01034896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00087213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00412702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00270851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.00250676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.