Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Get Shiseido alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -383.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.