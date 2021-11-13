ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $265.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.83. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

