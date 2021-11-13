Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

