Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.11. 117,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

