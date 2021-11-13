Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIA. TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.30.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.86. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.