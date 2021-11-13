Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $323.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,815 shares of company stock valued at $524,748. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $866,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sientra by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

