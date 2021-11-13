Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

