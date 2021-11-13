SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.86. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 5,435 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

