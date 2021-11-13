SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,302 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of SIGA Technologies worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $555.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.47.

SIGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.