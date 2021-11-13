Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGHT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.