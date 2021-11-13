Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $22.23. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 947 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

